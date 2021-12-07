Davenport high school apprenticeship programs kickstart students' careers

Jacob Geigle, a senior at Davenport West High School, spends only half his day in class.

In the afternoons, Geigle installs and repairs security devices with a supervisor for Per Mar Security in the Quad-Cities. He said he had learned how to mount and program security devices.

“It is offering me on-site experience with a job I have to go to college for, which is a really great start to get in high school,” Geigle said.

Geigle is one of 82 students in the Davenport School District enrolled in an apprenticeship program, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber. Apprenticeships for high schools give students real work experience while they are either contemplating a career they need a degree for, like finance apprenticeships, or as an alternative to college. Available apprenticeships range from the trades to health services and computer science.

“An apprenticeship gives you a taste of what the real world is like,” T.J. Schneckloth, superintendent of Davenport Community School District said at a recent event about apprenticeships. "It allows you to, to try a career … we have wonderful capable students that are going to be running the world.”