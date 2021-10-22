Deere and UAW still in active negotiations, workers will receive CIPP payments and health care benefits for now

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Injunctions are often used by companies during strikes to shift the power balance in negotiations, according to labor experts.

“If you got a big group of workers, you got 200 workers out there, and then you're trying to bargain with the union, the union’s bargaining team is going to get a lot of energy, and they're going to feel really good about having all those members out there,” said Bob Bruno, director of the Labor Education Program at the University of Illinois. “And the company is going to feel the pressure.”

When asked whether there were unsafe conditions at the Davenport plant strike before the injunction was filed, the executive said there was enough evidence to put the injunction in place.

Labor law experts who've reviewed the Deere injunction say the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and the injunction lacks sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress out of the Davenport Deere plant.

James M. Cooney, a labor and employment law expert in the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said since the alleged exhibits lack a direct mention of fire barrels or chairs being used to create dangerous situations, there isn’t a basis for the ban.