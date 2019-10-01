Deere & Co. has announced layoffs for more than 160 production employees.
Ken Golden, director, global public relations at Deere, said Tuesday about 50 workers at Harvester Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff as of Oct 28. Additionally, about 113 workers at Davenport Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Nov. 18.
Because of decreased customer demand, Deere lowered its expectations for sales and net income as FY2019 progressed, Golden said in an email response. "In response to these market conditions, Deere employees at two Quad-City locations were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff."
Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory, he said.
No other Deere location is included.
"Despite uncertainties of current market conditions, we remain confident in our business strategy and long-term future," Golden said.
Earlier this year
In May, Deere & Co. scaled back production at some of its major North American plants after trade disputes and bad weather hurt farmers' incomes and lowered the demand for farm equipment.
Deere reported second-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion, or $3.52 per share, down from $1.21 billion, or $3.67 per share, during the same quarter in 2018. .
Deere officials said forecasts were lowered because farmers weren’t buying as much equipment and were worried about dwindling crop prices, international trade disputes and extreme weather that delayed planting.
The forecast was an indicator that farmers, especially those in the Midwest, were hurt by President Trump administration trade battles. Trump sought to calm fears about the escalating trade disputes by lifting tariffs on industrial metals with Mexico and Canada, and promised another aid package for farmers impacted by tariffs.
Deere manufactures large agriculture equipment, such as combines and tractors, in East Moline and Waterloo.
