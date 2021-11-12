Deere, UAW set to have a hearing on Davenport Works injunction

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have agreed to a Nov. 19 hearing about the injunction that limited behavior on picket lines, according to court documents.
The Scott County UAW filed a motion requesting the hearing be moved from a remote format to an in-person format.
"The hearing is presently scheduled to be remote. The Defendants request that the hearing be held in person," a lawyer for the UAW wrote. "Despite the fact that defense counsel is from out of town, they are more than willing to participate in person due to the importance of this matter."
Deere officials did not have immediate comment on the matter.
The injunction filed on Oct. 20 limited how union members can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works. Chief Judge Marlita Greve ordered the UAW to have no more than four picketers "near" each gate of Davenport Works, banned the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and prohibited harassment and intimidation tactics that at least five trucking companies said they had encountered.
Labor law experts who've reviewed the Deere injunction said the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and they believed the injunction lacked sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress out of the Davenport Deere plant.
Five days later, the UAW filed to have the injunction vacated. Attorneys for the union said Chief Judge Marlita Greve had only Deere’s side of the story when issuing the injunction.
Prior to this motion, Deere had filed a resistance motion asking the judge to keep it in place.