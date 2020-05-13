Five COVID-19 stimulus-check scams to avoid

Identity theft: Those who have not received stimulus checks, but the official IRS website says otherwise, could be identity-theft victims. This could mean a scammer has found a way to steal information, such as a Social-Security number, and has claimed the stimulus check.

Google search scam: Scammers have created copies of the official IRS “Get My Payment” site and have updated their search engine terms so people conducting Google searches for information find the fake sites. Once people find the fake site, they think it is the official IRS website and enter their information. Do not go on any website to get a stimulus check unless it is an official .gov site and beware of being redirected to a website from a non-reputable source.

Third-party stimulus-check scams: Scammers have come up with their own stimulus check programs claiming they can provide additional money along with the government. They send letters in the mail, put pamphlets on cars, or send email or social-media messages to advertise their "programs." One example is an alleged relief program from a grocery-store chain, claiming to help with groceries and money. If a reputable news outlet is not reporting a program, it may be a scam.