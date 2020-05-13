Five COVID-19 stimulus-check scams to avoid

The distribution of $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans has given rise to online scams.
The Federal Trade Commission has received 18,235 reports of fraud costing victims $13.44 million. Google reported it blocks 18 million scam emails every day, and 150,000 fraudulent stimulus-check sites have launched.
SocialCatfish.com on Tuesday released a report about five stimulus check online scams to avoid based on information from the FTC, FBI and IRS during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robocall check scans: The scammer will call pretending to be the IRS and ask for personal financial information, claiming to need it to deposit the stimulus check into an account and will also ask for a fee to deposit the check. Once the scammer has a victim's information, the scammer can pretend to be the victim and claim the check.
Scammers also can drain a bank account. Do not give out any personal information. The government already has information on file from when taxes were filed. The stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into an account or it will be mailed.
Email and text scams: Scammers pretend to be the IRS or federal government by emailing or texting a link, telling the victim to click to receive the check. When someone clicks on the link, information will be stolen and the malware will affect the device.
Identity theft: Those who have not received stimulus checks, but the official IRS website says otherwise, could be identity-theft victims. This could mean a scammer has found a way to steal information, such as a Social-Security number, and has claimed the stimulus check.
Google search scam: Scammers have created copies of the official IRS “Get My Payment” site and have updated their search engine terms so people conducting Google searches for information find the fake sites. Once people find the fake site, they think it is the official IRS website and enter their information. Do not go on any website to get a stimulus check unless it is an official .gov site and beware of being redirected to a website from a non-reputable source.
Third-party stimulus-check scams: Scammers have come up with their own stimulus check programs claiming they can provide additional money along with the government. They send letters in the mail, put pamphlets on cars, or send email or social-media messages to advertise their "programs." One example is an alleged relief program from a grocery-store chain, claiming to help with groceries and money. If a reputable news outlet is not reporting a program, it may be a scam.
Those who encounter a COVID-19 scam can contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC. For more information on how to get your stimulus check and if you are eligible, visit the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/
Social Catfish is an online dating investigation service based in California. It verifies information to confirm the identities of people seeking dates online.
