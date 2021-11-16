'It’s going to be close again': UAW members prepare for third ratification vote

Striking UAW workers are hours away from deciding whether to accept Deere and Co.'s latest contract offer.

On Tuesday, Quad-Cities workers gathered around burn barrels, one with a guitar, to weigh their options. Some workers said their membership seemed so divided it could go either way.

“Whatever it’s going to be,” one worker said, “it’s going to be close again.”

The UAW rejected a previous Deere offer Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote. That deal was largely supported in the Quad-Cities but was struck down by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.

The only changes in this latest offer are to the company’s incentive program.

One Milan worker said he'd vote to ratify the contract because he was satisfied with the second agreement. But he knows other workers at his plant disagree.

“Because we are not gaining anything, a lot of people are quick to say let’s just stay out,” the worker said. “But a lot of us are getting tired because we are not gaining anything.”

Another Milan worker said he planned to vote down the third agreement, as he did twice before. Specifically, he said changes to the incentives program, called CIPP, didn't go far enough.