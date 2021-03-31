John Deere Foundation to invest $200 million over next 10 years

"Withe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragedies that have been suffered over the last year, those things have proven to us that we must all do more to assist people, particularly those who do not have access to resources and opportunities they need to prosper," John Deere Foundation President Nate Clark said. "By increasing our annual investment to $20 million per year, we think we're in an opportunity to help folks that have pretty significant needs today."