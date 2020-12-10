Lee says fourth quarter strong; digital transformation continues

“Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation," he said. "We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets,” he said.

“Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs.

"We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation,” Mowbray said.

"We believe we can dramatically improve the financial performance ... as we have an unmatched audience reach in our local markets through our print and digital offerings as well combined with our full rated digital marketing services."

Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, noted, “As a reminder, we executed a transformational refinancing in 2020 that lowered our cost of debt and extended our maturities until 2045.

“The financing has no fixed mandatory principal payments and does not contain financial performance covenants. The principal amount of debt outstanding as of the end of the year totaled $538.3 million, or down $37.7 million from the refinancing in March,” Millage said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0