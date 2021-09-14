Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center releases 111 term employees

The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is releasing 111 of its 174 term employees from now through October, according to Col. Shari Bennett.

The term employees are being laid off because of the completion of the project they were hired for, a Humvee ambulance manufacturing program that was initiated in 2013. The program produced almost 4,000 ambulances before its completion in June. The potential reduction in personnel was identified in December 2020, and the 111 employees’ terms expire in October.

“The American people put a lot of trust in us to be good stewards of taxpayers' dollars, and unfortunately we had to make some tough decisions this year,” Bennett said. “Based on our current and our projected workload that resulted in us not extending our term employees.”

Term employees are different from part-time employees and are hired when the center’s workload requires it. The specific time they are hired for, usually between one to four years, typically revolves around a specific project.

The remaining 63 term employees’ could potentially be released throughout the fiscal year depending on the center’s workload, according to Bennett. However, their term has not expired like the released employees.