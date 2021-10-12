The last UAW strike against Deere lasted 163 days

The last time United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) went on strike against John Deere & Co., they were out for 163 days, according to media accounts at the time.

The strike started on Aug. 24, 1986, and the parties reached a tentative settlement on Jan. 27, 1987. Requested job security measures were initially turned down by Deere negotiators, prompting the strike.

Throughout the five months, local Deere suppliers in the area suffered financial losses due to the sudden decrease in demand from Deere factories. Companies collectively laid off hundreds of employees to limit the financial impact.

Union members ratified the tentative settlement with 84% of workers voting for the contract. Workers gained settlement bonuses for the strike, diversions on the quarterly cost of living payments, an increase in retirement and pension pay, and Martin Luther King Day off as a holiday. In order to gain job security against layoffs, the union agreed to a wage freeze.

Union workers gained job security in 1986 through the Protected Employee Group. Ninety percent of laid-off employees were required to be put into the group, where they would be put into training programs or shift to a different type of work or plant location.

