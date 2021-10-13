The Quad-Cities has long relied on a Deere economy

"Then, if these suppliers' activity is curtailed, then the firms that supply them are hit."

The impacts come in stages, depending upon how long the strike lasts and whether all or most of the union members honor the picket line.

First, workers lose their paychecks. Then Deere vendors lose paychecks. The suppliers to the vendors then sustain losses.

In the long term, the "Main Street Effect" kicks in, which is to say that restaurants and grocery stores — any businesses that supply Quad-City households — are impacted.

More immediately, though, the impacts are likely to demonstrate the Quad-Cities' need to diversify its workforce to create an economy that is less vulnerable to a crisis like a Deere strike.

In December 2019, University of Illinois economist Dr. Kenneth Kriz was keynote speaker at an annual meeting of the Quad Cities Chamber. He warned then that the Quad-Cities' economy is overly dependent upon manufacturing.

“The larger concern with the local economy is the overall structure being very heavily dependent on a couple of industries. Primary metal manufacturing — so your John Deere and your suppliers and things like that — has a disproportionate impact on the local economy,” Kriz said at the Chamber meeting.