UAW helped union workers plan their finances to survive a strike

Workers will be eligible for $275 weekly strike pay from the UAW on the 15th day of the strike on Oct. 28, according to the UAW website. To qualify for strike pay, members must be up-to-date on their dues, participating in the strike, and on active payroll at the start of the strike.

One of the union workers said the strike pay will help “for a time” but since it is significantly lower than employee’s regular income, it will still be difficult to survive if the strike goes on for an extended period of time.

“We are productive individuals so most of us aren't satisfied with just sitting around and not advancing our finances,” the worker said.

The worker said most of the employees on strike are looking for temporary employment to supplement their incomes. If members receive gross pay from outside work that is equal or greater to the strike assistance, they will not receive that benefit, according to the UAW.

How long will it go?

It is difficult to save for a strike without knowing the exact time frame, according to Edwards. The last Deere strike in 1986 lasted for 163 days.