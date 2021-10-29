UAW locals employ increased safety measures after Milan worker's death

UAW picketers at the John Deere Moline Seeding Plant and Milan Parts Distribution Center gathered at their assigned gates wearing neon green vests over their sweatshirts and jackets Friday morning.

The green vests are part of new safety protocols to make the conditions at the strike sites safer after Richard Rich, a Local 79 member, was struck and killed by a minivan as he crossed the street to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan on Wednesday.

Rich, 56, was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of the Deere PDC.

Brian Rothenberg, a spokesperson for the UAW, said each local union is instituting its own improved safety protocols at its respective strike sites.

“In some cases it is dictated by the site setup and logistics,” Rothenberg said.

Jen Hartmann, director of public relations & enterprise social media for Deere & Co., said the company has been in communication with the UAW about updates in safety protocols.