UAW strike is underway; Deere without 10k workers

Deere & Co. workers are officially on strike.

According to the local 281 United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s (UAW) Facebook page, union representatives did not come to a tentative agreement with Deere by the hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Talks between UAW and Deere stalled just before a midnight deadline, while workers spent the day making picket signs and bracing for the first major strike by Deere workers since 1986.

At 11:53 p.m., the local 281 UAW Facebook page posted, "Effective 12:00am Local 281 is on strike. Please make sure to show up for your assigned picket duty."

Strikers began forming a picket line at Deere's production facility in Milan about 15 minutes after the deadline expired.

A barrel and wood were dropped off at the picket site. It will be used to keep picketers warm as more fall-like temperatures are on the way this week.

The UAW union rejected the company's latest offer on Sunday, with about 90% of the members turning down the contract.

The six-year offer from Deere would have raised wages by 20% over the life of the contract. The deal also increased some benefits.