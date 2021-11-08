Week 3 of the Deere strike: A tentative agreement struck down

Thursday, Nov. 4: Day 21

Deere called the rejected offer the company's "last, best, and final offer."

Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,100 UAW workers.

Hartmann said Deere informed the UAW that “the ball is in their court.”

“We will be communicating with the UAW and there are conversations happening to make sure that that is understood and clear. We can move toward our first goal to get employees back to work," Hartmann said. "This is certainly a tough time of year for everyone but we would like to see everyone back to work.”

A union member at Davenport Works said the offer didn't have everything, but probably would have been ratified if it was Deere's first offer.

“I think the company got a little greedy there with that first tentative agreement, and it backfired and it ended up putting us out on strike because the agreement was so awful,” the worker said. “That kind of galvanized a lot of people's frustration for the last 20 years.”