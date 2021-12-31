Year in Review: COVID lingered, stressing the Quad-Cities economy

And with uncertainty, workers continue to reevaluate their jobs. The year saw a national labor shortage, and Quad-City businesses struggled to staff their stores and restaurants enough to remain open.

Rising COVID-19 cases were one of the biggest culprits driving the jobs divide. People are hesitant to head back to work because of health concerns as the highly contagious variant spreads, analysts have said. Many are also concerned about childcare as schools reopened with a high level of unpredictability because of the virus. Despite fewer COVID restrictions in 2021, quit rates were higher than in 2020 in the Midwest, increasing by about 100,000.

With a tight labor market, workers were empowered to quit jobs and demand increased benefits and wages. John Deere, headquartered in the Quad-Cities was the center of one of the largest strikes of the year, making it a landmark for the 2021 strike wave, when a series of union victories pushed others to unionize and move forward with strikes.