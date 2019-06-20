The lights were on well into the night at Lopiez Slices at the corner of LeClaire St. and E 3rd St. as employees worked filling sandbags to put around the business after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of downtown Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Frank Nelson, a dishwasher at Rubys, uses a wet/dry vac to suck up the excess water on the floor, Monday May 6, 2019, in downtown Davenport. Rubys an Lopiez are in full clean-up mode.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Employees with LoPiez and Ruby's take a break from flood fighting and gather in the kitchen Tuesday at the corner of Wundram Way and 3rd Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Pete Lopez, left Jordan DaRosa and Dan Busch fill sandbags outside Lopiez Slices at the corner of LeClaire St. and E 3rd St. late Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
The lights were on well into the night at Lopiez Slices at the corner of LeClaire St. and E 3rd St. as employees worked filling sandbags to put around the business after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of downtown Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
When LoPiez opens in downtown Davenport, the restaurant will sell pizza by the slice and full pies, including this vegan pizza, with veggies, vegan sausage and agave nectar.
Sarah Ritter, Quad-City Times
Brothers Peter and Andrew Lopez are opening a by-the-slice pizza restaurant, LoPiez, in downtown Davenport, at 429 E. 3rd St.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Co-owner Peter Lopez, left, stands inside the soon-to-open LoPiez pizza restaurant in downtown Davenport, with Mayor Frank Klipsch and Andrew Lopez, brother and co-owner.
Davenport brothers Peter and Andrew Lopez ride a bike and toss pizza dough along the Mississippi River, in this photo taken from a promotional video for their new restaurant, LoPiez.
A new by-the-slice pizza joint, LoPiez, was one of at least three restaurants set to open in the days surrounding a temporary flood wall breach in Davenport that inundated the downtown.
The historic flood closed more than 30 businesses in the downtown and west end and pushed back the opening date for LoPiez, Half Nelson and Taste of Ethiopia. But now with the Mississippi River finally under flood stage, co-owner Andrew Lopez said the New York style pizza restaurant, at 429 E. 3rd St., is set to open next week.
During the major flooding, Lopez and his brother, Peter, dealt with drains backing up and water damage on a portion of the building's walls. But after almost two months of cleanup, the brothers held a soft opening for the restaurant's bar this week.
The restaurant will continue hosting its soft opening next week, until the official opening on Friday, June 28, when the full menu will be available.
Next door in the same building, Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats also is readying to reopen. According to its Facebook page, Ruby's will open its bar only this Friday, and plans to operate the bar daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Lopez brothers will sell their own take on New York style pizza, or what they call "Rock 'n' roll pizza."
Andrew Lopez said the restaurant will sell the "freshest, biggest slice of pizza in the Quad-Cities," as well as margaritas and creative cocktails. LoPiez also will offer vegetarian and vegan options, appetizers and salads.
The restaurant is decorated with artwork by Johnnie Cluney, a local artist best known for his work with Daytrotter. And, the brothers hope to use the business to promote local and touring musicians.
