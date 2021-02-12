Maquoketa man charged with stealing nearly $300,000 from LPW-I

A Maquoketa man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing almost $300,000 from his employer.

Dwayne A. Rupp, 57, faces Davenport Police Department charges of one count of theft and one count of ongoing criminal activity.

Rupp allegedly stole approximately $290,036 from LPW-I, Inc., a machinery movement and installation company based in Davenport. He also reportedly used LPW-I funds to purchase machinery for his personal use, according to court documents.

Rupp was released on $35,000 bond.

The thefts were allegedly committed through various schemes involving Fastenal, an industrial supplier.

In August, LPW-I filed a civil lawsuit against Rupp, Fastenal, and Dustin Lightner, listed in the lawsuit as the general manager at Fastenal in Bettendorf at the time of the thefts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lightner has not been charged criminally.

The lawsuit outlines five schemes Rupp and Lightner allegedly committed from 2011 and 2018, while Rupp was a project manager for LPW-I.

The lawsuit claims these schemes led to known losses of $1.2 million for LPW-I.