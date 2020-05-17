MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 hits latest retail sales data

Of the 13 retail sectors tracked by the Department of Commerce, only one reported sales growth in the month of April. To no surprise, Nonstore Retailers — which consists primarily of online retailers — saw its monthly sales receipts jump by 8.4%.

Though designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, government-mandated closures and restrictions are having a punishing impact on America’s retailers. According to Coresight Research, 630,000 retail outlet stores across the nation have been forced to close. Moreover, this pain is also being transferred to retail store employees, which historically account for roughly 20% of our nation’s labor force.

Since February, the American economy has lost a staggering 21.4 million jobs. More than 8 million, or 37.7%, of this job loss has come from the retail sector. Unfortunately, the longer these closures and restrictions last, the greater the chance these retail stores and jobs will never return.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.