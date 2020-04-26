MARK-TO-MARKET: Crude oil’s punishing collapse

The U.S. crude oil producing industry is already reshaping. For American producers, the typical break-even price for a barrel of crude oil is $46-$52. For some oil wells, the break-even point is around $30-$40. But the lower the price of crude oil falls, the more oil wells become unprofitable and are forced to shut down. Since March 1, the number of active oil rigs has dropped by 35%, falling from 678 to 438.

The collapse of crude oil prices does provide lower gasoline and energy prices for American consumers and businesses. The U.S. is the largest consumer of crude oil, accounting for 20% of all global consumption. Moreover, 36% of all U.S. energy is derived from crude oil — America’s No. 1 source.

But these low prices carry a cost — a devastating impact to the U.S. energy sector. The U.S. energy sector drives roughly 8% of U.S. economic growth and 6% of all jobs. It also infuses hundreds of billions of dollars in annual capital investments to America’s infrastructure — drilling, refineries, storage and transportation. As the U.S. energy sector becomes impaired, so does manufacturing, construction, shipping and trucking and many other key components of our economy.

America’s crude oil producing industry will rebound. However, as with much of COVID-19’s impact on the U.S. economy, when that recovery will happen is the great unknown.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.