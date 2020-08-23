MARK-TO-MARKET: Overcoming pandemic, retail sales set record high

Released each month by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Retail Sales Report consists of receipts from stores and merchants incorporating all in-store, internet and catalogue sales. It is a broad-based measure that tracks sales across 13 retail sectors.
Since falling by 14.7% in April – the largest monthly decline in recorded history – retail sales have surged. Monthly retail sales in May and June rose by 18.3% and 8.4%, respectively. In July, retail sales increased by 1.2% from June and have gained 2.7% from July 2019.
Admittedly, July’s 1.2% increase was below Wall Street’s forecast of a 2% gain. But monthly retail sales in July totaled $536 billion – a new all-time record for sales in a single month. July’s total broke the prior record of $529.6 billion set this past January. This means that retail sales in July — just months after the largest economic fallout in American history — are now higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, nine of 13 retail sectors reported gains in monthly sales. The top performing sector was Electronics & Appliance Stores, which posted a sizable 22.9% monthly gain. Rounding out the Top 5 are Gasoline Stations (6.2%), which tied with Miscellaneous Store Retailers (6.2%), followed by Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores (5.7%) and Food Services & Drinking Places (5%).
The four retail sectors experiencing a decline in monthly sales were Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instruments & Book Stores (-5%), Building Materials & Garden Equipment & Supplies (-2.9%), Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers (-1.2%) and General Merchandise Stores (-0.2%).
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift our reliance toward technology, it’s of little surprise the biggest year-to-date gain has been among Non-Store Retailers, which primarily consist of online retailers. From January-July, Non-Store Retailers have seen their sales skyrocket by 23.4%. And the biggest of all online retailers is Amazon. In the April-June second quarter, Amazon reported sales of $88.9 billion, up a jaw-dropping 40% from the second quarter of 2019.
The biggest year-to-date decline in retail sales was in Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, whose sales have fallen by 21.2%. Followed closely behind are Food Services & Drinking Places, where sales have declined by 20% since January.
The importance of the retail sales data to Wall Street is two-fold. First, retail sales make up a sizable portion of overall consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70% of America’s economic growth. Second, as evidenced in 2019, Wall Street realizes that strong consumer spending can help overcome a lot of other deficiencies in our economy.
If we look at 2019, despite our global trade disputes and the slowest pace of global economic growth in more than a decade, the U.S. still maintained a very strong economy. But if we break down the metrics of that economic growth, it was far from balanced. In other words, we still saw relative weakness in business spending, capital expenditures and foreign trade. But it was the strength of consumer spending that allowed the U.S. economy to overcome these significant obstacles. In fact, in 2019, the American consumer was the near de facto driver of the U.S. economy.
And for 2020, that’s exactly what Wall Street is counting on as the American economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
