Meghan and Harry spark anger, soul-searching in UK media

Ryder said the challenge for the media was differentiating legitimate stories about royalty that are in the public interest from intrusive gossip.

“It is a subjective call, and that subjective call is why we need our gatekeepers, the people who are making that call — the people who are the head of newspapers, the people who are the head of news broadcast bulletins — to have true diversity,” he said.

“Because if the only people that are making that call are white people from a certain background and are predominantly male, they will make different subjective calls than if we have more diversity.”

Others point out that despite their hostility to the British press, Harry and Meghan are deft media manipulators themselves.

Ed Owens, a historian who has studied the relationship between the media and royalty, said the couple is “utilizing the new channels of media — things like social media, the Oprah interview — to try and reach out and connect with new audiences.”