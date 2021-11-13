Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua, right, walks with John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money.
A climate activist takes part in a demonstration outside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Delegates from countries including Egypt, Japan and Singapore pose for a group photograph together on stage at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua speaks with Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Seve Paeniu, a Tuvaluan politician shows photos of his grandchildren on his phone during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
People gather during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Papua New Guinea's Wera Mori, center, the Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Indian minister for Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, right, touches the arm of Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua, left, talks with John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, right, and Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Kerry, center, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate walks around the room speaking to delegates from different countries during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A climate activist holds a placard next to police officers near the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
A climate activist wearing a mask of US President Joe Biden takes part in a demonstration against the use of fossil fuels outside the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
Protestors wear masks during a small demonstration inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate speaks on the phone outside the Chinese delegation office at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Delegates from different countries pose for a group photograph together on stage in the plenary room at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Costa Rica's Minister of Environment Andrea Meza Murillo speaks during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Climate activists hold a demonstration through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
Alok Sharma President of the COP26 holds a pen at the start of a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Climate activists hold a demonstration through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua, right, looks on as John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate looks at his papers during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Kerry, left, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate speaks with Ruslan Edelgeriyev, second left, Russia's Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues as they attend a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Alok Sharma, right, President of the COP26 gestures as he has a discussion during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Kerry, center, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, right, Russia's Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues and European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, left, speak as they attend a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Youth climate activists protest that representatives of the fossil fuel industry have been allowed inside the venue during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
China's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua, right, watches during a session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Climate activist Zainab Sunmisola Yunusa takes part in a demonstration through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
Alok Sharma, left, President of the COP26 summit attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
People start to gather near the Action Zone inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
Delegates gather inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
Climate activists take part in a demonstration outside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gestures at the end of a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Britain's Alok Sharma President of the COP26 looks out at delegates during the closing plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Government negotiators from nearly 200 countries have adopted a new deal on climate action after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the language on cutting emissions from coal.
Dr. Yasmine Fouad the Minister of Environment for Egypt who will host the next COP, COP27, attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, center, confers during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A delegate listens during the closing plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal.
Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.
“Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. “We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe.”
Nation after nation had complained earlier on the final day of two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland about how the deal did not go far or fast enough, but they said it was better than nothing and provided incremental progress, if not success.
In the end, the summit broke ground by singling out coal, however weakly, by setting the rules for international trading of carbon credits, and by telling big polluters to come back next year with improved pledges for cutting emissions.
But domestic priorities both political and economic again kept nations from committing to the fast, big cuts that scientists say are needed to keep warming below dangerous levels that would produce extreme weather and rising seas capable of erasing some island nations.