New Raccoon Motel coming to Davenport in 2021
topical alert

New Raccoon Motel coming to Davenport in 2021

A new Raccoon Motel is coming to Davenport sometime in the spring of 2021, according to a new release from their website.

Few details are available at this time, but new Motel merchandise, including hoodies, stocking hats and T-shirts, are now for sale at https://theraccoonmotel.com/

A socially-distanced order pickup party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at The Drawing Room QC, 318 E. 2nd St. in Davenport. Curbside pickup is also available.

The location is described as being within spitting distance of the future spot for the new Motel.

The Motel and Codfish also are co-promoting some livestream music. These approved artists have ticketed livestreams in the coming weeks. The next one will be Jan. 9 and will feature Joan Baez on her 80th birthday.

 
 

Quad-City Times​

