Nominations for the annual ATHENA and Male Champion of Change Awards are now being taken.
The Athena Leadership Awards honor women who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, who provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and who actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential, according to a news release.
The Male Champion of Change Award is designed to recognize men who are male allies to women. They encourage others to take notice of the power of women as leaders and can illustrate the positive impact gender diversity has on an organization, the release said.
You have free articles remaining.
Nominations can be made at www.WLCglobal.org by noon, Dec. 16.
Finalists will be honored and awards announced at a luncheon ceremony Feb. 5 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.