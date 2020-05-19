Pier 1, Kay Jewelers to permanently close Davenport locations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Closure announcements are beginning to trickle in as COVID-19 has slammed the retail and business sectors in the past two months.

Pier 1 Imports announced in a news release Tuesday that it was unable to find a buyer to continue operating the stores while it filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.

That means it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start store closing and liquidation sales once stores are able to safely reopen. The Texas-based home goods retailer has yet to reopen its Davenport store at 4235 Elmore Ave., but sales have continued online.

Kay Jewelers, within the NorthPark Mall in Davenport, announced to customers in recent days that its Davenport location is closing permanently after 18 years. The Kay Jewelers within SouthPark Mall in Moline will continue to operate in the Quad-Cities.