Positive case of COVID-19 at Kraft Heinz factory in Davenport

An employee who works at the Kraft Heinz Davenport factory has tested positive for COVID-19, a Kraft Heinz spokesman confirmed Friday.

The employee last worked at the factory April 9, according to the spokesman. The individual is at home and in self-quarantine.

The spokesman did not answer how many employees work at the $225 million facility. In March 2019, the Times reported the factory had around 800 employees.

“In addition to our regular cleaning process, the plant has continued our enhanced cleaning of all production and non-production areas of the plant, with special focus in the areas where this employee works and takes breaks,” said Michael Mullen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Kraft Heinz.

“The plant and warehouse remain open and fully operational,” Mullen added.

“We encourage any employee who feels unwell to take every precaution and seek medical assistance. We’ll continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and will update all employees as appropriate,” Mullen added.

The factory — at 9401 Granite Way, in northwest Davenport — first became operational in 2017.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.