Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney faced more trouble Friday over its next-generation engine as India's aviation regulator said Airbus jets operated by Indian airline IndiGo must get fixes for the engines by Jan. 31 or be grounded.
Media reports cited recent in-flight engine shutdowns. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Friday that four incidents involved IndiGo-operated jets with Pratt & Whitney engines in the past week. The agency expressed "serious concern" and urged a fix "at all costs."
"Four successive events have not happened ever before," it said.
A spokeswoman for Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move by India's regulator is another headache for Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp., which has endured delivery delays and groundings in India. In February 2018, Airbus suspended delivery of its A320neo jet following a problem with the Pratt & Whitney engines on Indigo, which is the plane's biggest customer.
Bloomberg reported that IndiGo, which has nearly 100 A320neo-family jets and is adding more than one a week, said it will work with Pratt & Whitney and Airbus to ensure enough modified spare turbines to meet the requirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Airbus announced Tuesday that IndiGo ordered 300 A320neo-family aircraft, marking one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator.
UTC has spent $10 billion over 25 years developing and building the engine. The Farmington conglomerate, which is doubling down on aviation and aerospace with its acquisition last year of aerospace manufacturer Rockwell Collins Inc., has promoted its next-generation engine as quieter and more fuel-efficient than what competitors offer.
In August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Indigo Airlines had 92 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney engines. It said Pratt & Whitney was working on gear box and low-pressure turbine failures and engine vibration and was directed to proved more spare engines to prevent grounding of aircraft due to removal of engines.
The regulator sought to assure the public and others "that we are alive to the situation and will take the harshest action should the need arise."
Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.