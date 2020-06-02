Pritzker: ‘Structural change’ will come from peaceful protests

“The last five days have at least demonstrated to everyone who wasn’t paying attention already that we have systemic racism that also has to be addressed in the state budget,” he said. “...This last budget does express (Illinois’) values, but over the last five days, I think it’s been brought to the fore that our communities, our black and brown communities that have been neglected, are the ones that we need to focus on.”

The governor did not directly answer a reporter’s question about whether he would call a special legislative session to address requested reforms in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker said, he was “reluctant” to do so due to the risk many lawmakers would not show up if they did not agree there was a need for such a gathering. It is “encouraging,” he added, that the Legislature proved it could conduct its business in a safe way.

“I will say this, that what’s very important to me is we establish an agenda, an agenda that’s led in part by the very peaceful protestors that are out on the streets, that were there protesting last night, the night before and the night before — the folks who were there with legitimate grievances,” the governor said.