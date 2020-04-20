Purina: Two Davenport factory workers test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Davenport Purina workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Casey Hansen, Davenport factory manager.

“Out of respect for their privacy, I cannot share specifics. Our people are the heart of our business and we are doing as much as we can to support these associates as they recover,” Hansen wrote in a statement released Monday night.

“As part of the precautionary measures we are taking when anyone calls or leaves due to illness, we sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the area in which the associate worked; break rooms, high traffic and common areas.

“This includes thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the facility using third-party providers. These efforts are in addition to the increased cleaning and sanitation measures that were already underway on a daily basis and during each change over. Ensuring the health and safety of our associates remains our top priority.”

Purina employs nearly 800 workers between its two local facilities in Davenport and Clinton. A spokesperson for Purina said as of Monday night there were no known positive COVID-19 cases among the workforce in Clinton.