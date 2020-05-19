Q-C air travel lifts off after flights down 95%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Traffic at the Moline airport was down 95% last month as the new coronavirus hammered the airline industry. But things are already picking back up as the airport adapts to new realities for air travelers.

A hundred passengers traveled out of the Quad-City International Airport on Monday, said Ben Leischner, the airport's executive director.

In remarks to the airport board Tuesday, Leischner highlighted the installation of “sneeze guard” protection, or plastic-glass barriers, at each ticket counter of the airport terminal for workers and passengers.

The airport is also following state guidance on the use of face coverings within the terminal, and all of the airlines that serve the Quad-City airport require passengers wear face coverings, said Ashleigh Johnston, the airport’s spokesperson.

Passengers are starting to increase again after just 2,700 traveled through the airport for the entire month of April, a 95% reduction from last April.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on a $6 million project aimed at reducing flooding and bird activity. The project began earlier this month to address flooding concerns in a grassy area near the main runway.