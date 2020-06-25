Quad-Cities adds 3,000 jobs in May, but it's still feeling the effect of the pandemic.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities local economy added about 3,000 jobs between April and May.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security released Thursday, there were 168,600 jobs for the month of May in the Quad-Cities, up from 165,400 in April. Both of those months show the impact of COVID-19 to the local economy as there were 186,100 jobs in the metro area in November 2019 and 188,800 in May 2019, according to IDES data.

Monthly unemployment figures remain at about 14% for the Quad-Cities metropolitan area in the month of May.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security released its monthly figures Thursday highlighting those who sought jobless benefits in the month of May, which showed a decrease from April.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Davenport-Moline-Rock Island was 14.1% in May, down from 15.2% in April, IDES news releases showed.

Illinois had a state unemployment rate in May of 14.7% while Iowa’s was 10%, and the national unemployment rate was about 13%.

The metropolitan area included unemployment rates of 13.1% in Henry County; 13.2% in Mercer County; and 16.3% in Rock Island County. Moline had a 17.1% rate and Rock Island was at 16.7%.