Quad-Cities Chamber program offers health guidelines to guide Illinois reopening plans

Health guidelines will continue to guide how business in Illinois opens back up amid COVID-19.

That was one of the main takeaways from Michael Negron, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, who spoke Wednesday about the Land of Lincoln’s partial reopening this Friday.

That happened during a virtual conference hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Negron pointed to contact tracing of coronavirus patients as well as daily testing as efforts that need to continue as business begins to return in the state. Starting Friday, barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks, restaurants will be able to serve patrons outdoors only with a cap on parties of six people who are spaced out 6 feet apart.

Illinois officials are relaying information to business owners at the same time as the public.

“I think this is as much guidelines for business, but we also want people to be able to see that this is what they’re being asked to do. And ideally, that encourages folks to get out and know that if I go to this restaurant, or I go to retail, I see people wear masks” and social distancing, Negron said.