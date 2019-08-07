The Quad-Cities Chamber is putting a new twist on its Annual Celebration planned for Thursday, Aug. 15, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline.
The annual meeting, presented by TBK Bank, will begin at 4 p.m. The new format will highlight the chamber’s accomplishments and what to expect in the coming year as well as feature live music, food tastings and offerings from local breweries.
The Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year also will be announced.
“This year, we wanted to evolve our traditional annual meeting, providing more opportunities for chamber members and community stakeholders to network,” said Paul Rumler, the chamber's president and CEO. “We wanted to have some fun too, highlighting The Rust Belt, one of our newest entertainment establishments, along with great food and beverages from local restaurants and breweries. The event is open to anyone who wants to hear more about the Quad Cities Chamber.”
In addition to Rumler, speakers will include: Joe Slavens, Northwest Bank & Trust Co., past chamber chair; Aaron Tennant, Simplex Leasing, current chamber chair; John DeDoncker, TBK Bank, co-chair of the Chamber’s investment campaign; and LaDrina Wilson, Black Hawk College, investment campaign co-chair.
The event will feature live music by LOLO. Lauren Pritchard, known professionally as LOLO, is a singer, songwriter and actress from Jackson, Tenn. Her music is described as funk, soul, pop and alternative rock.
Food tastings will be provided by Fifth Avenue Syndicate, The J Bar, Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Steventon's, The Tangled Wood and Thunder Bay Grille.
