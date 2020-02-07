Quad-Cities leaders are having a third-party review the Q2030 regional action plan.
Alchemy Community Transformations, a consulting arm of McClure Engineering Company, has been brought in to conduct the review, which is being coordinated by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, United Way Quad Cities, Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Community Foundation, a news release said. That analysis of Q2030 began Jan. 28.
Q2030 was launched in 2016 with a goal to have the Q-C recognized globally in 2030 “for growing and attracting talent and businesses, is energized by a diverse and culturally rich community, inspires innovation and embraces lifelong learning,” the news release said.
The reason for the review is to find a possible “refreshed approach” to “accelerate success,” according to the QC Chamber. The analysis includes input from local entities, such as businesses, government, education and nonprofit leaders.
Results are anticipated to be announced this summer and are being funded by Deere & Company, the Moline Foundation, Regional Development Authority and Quad Cities Community Foundation.
Alchemy will also produce a talent study to review existing resources, identify gaps and make recommendations to build a talent pool to meet current and future needs of regional employers. Deere is financially supporting that effort, and its results will also be released this summer.
