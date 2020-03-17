Quad City Airport: We aren't legally allowed to screen for COVID-19

There is growing concern about the long-lasting financial impact of the pandemic on the airline industry, and local officials continue to work with industry organizations moving forward.

“As of Sunday, March 15, (the Airports Council International) estimated that U.S. commercial airports will lose at least $7.2 billion in 2020, and that number will likely increase as more cancellations are announced,” Leischner said.

“Although we do not yet know what the specific impact will be for the Q-C Airport, the airport team has already begun developing contingency plans centered on continuity of operations to ensure we can continue to meet our mandate as a federally obligated public-use airport.”

February’s stats were comparable, if not better, than those from February 2019. Airline passengers getting on planes in Moline totaled 28,147 this February, compared with 27,045 a year ago, and 27,547 exited planes here, up from 25,208 a year ago.