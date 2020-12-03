Quad-City Chamber of Commerce: Economic forecaster foresees a 'hot 2021'

Amid plenty of graphs, economic forecaster Kevin Depew predicted eventually a “hot 2021” for the nation’s economy while also admitting data was lacking on small businesses, making them tough to predict.
Depew held a virtual talk with Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce members Thursday. He is RSM's deputy chief economist and industry program leader with macroeconomic and industry perspectives and insights to middle market businesses. He helps produce two reports — The Real Economy and the RSM US Middle Market Business Index — which offer insights into the trends and attitudes relevant to the middle market.
Thursday he offered a mostly national economic forecast.
While noting, the U.S. is in a recession and currently economically impaired, he said “2021 should be a good year.”
After seeing a 31.4% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 and a 33.1% rebound in the third quarter, he noted it would have taken a 53% increase in GDP to be able to recover all the lost economic growth in the first two quarters.
He foresees a 3.5% growth year in GDP in 2021, up from 2.75% forecasted for the fourth quarter of 2020. That 3.5% growth is subject to upward revisions, he said, before adding, “A 3.5% GDP growth in 2021 and carrying into 2022 is far and away above the levels of growth we have seen in the past decade.”
The pandemic did “quite a number” on unemployment nationally, and that included this area, he said. There are currently two unemployed workers for every job opening nationally. It used to be 90 people per 100 job openings. Now it is more like 200.
“Right now, there are still 10 million people who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic,” Depew said. But most of those jobs were basic jobs that typically paid a minimum wage, he added. So they won’t add that much to the recovery.
He said another round of fiscal aid was needed. He believes a $900 billion stimulus package could happen with about $240 billion of it aiding state and local governments. That will offer some help, he said.
He said in the agricultural industry the current trade policy “has been a pebble in the shoe of global trade.
“It’s the unpredictability that has made it very hard to manage,” he added.
It may work for an individual as a strategy, he said. But when you are talking about a large country with more than 330 million people and multiple industries “then that unpredictability works the opposite direction. It creates a lot of friction in terms of economic opportunity.”
But he believes the Biden administration’s efforts to mend fences will be largely cosmetic and superficial.
“It relates to how we talk to our trading partners, how polite we are that the Trump Administration didn’t feel like was very necessary,” he said.
But in terms of reducing friction, the dialogue matters, he said. There is a possibility that the U.S. re-enters the Trans Pacific Partnership, which would also add benefits to the middle markets as well as agricultural industry.
He thinks the China tensions will remain.
“You can start a trade war overnight with a tariff, but the ability to extricate yourself from a trade war is much more challenging and takes a much longer term," he said.
“So I would not look at the Biden Administration coming in and saying we are going to see an end to some of the tariffs or see a new negotiation with China beyond what’s already in place."
He foresees better days ahead for soybeans and some possible price increases for agriculture overall.
“But the tensions will remain,” he said, noting bipartisan support for attacking intellectual property theft and technology theft, “all those issues that led to the imposition of tariffs,” beyond just running a trade deficit with China" have continued support.
Depew offered good news in terms of agricultural machinery, saying the U.S. has the oldest tractor fleet and noting he was very optimistic for Deere & Company, citing the replacement cycle.
"This opens up the door to that happening," he said.
Depew also foresees the divide between urban and rural populations lessening.
He foresees a "K" shaped recovery with ups and downs.
But people's savings accounts are in much better shape than following the Great Recession, which will be helpful, he said.
Depew admitted it's hard to prepare for a hot economy amid a pandemic, but he indicated the rewards will be there for those companies that can.
The pandemic "will go away eventually," with the aid of vaccines and mitigation, he said. But demand will materialize overnight.
"Again, that goes to how do you navigate the next six months," he said. "It's going to be critical for consumer products companies in how they position themselves."
