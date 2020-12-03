Quad-City Chamber of Commerce: Economic forecaster foresees a 'hot 2021'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It relates to how we talk to our trading partners, how polite we are that the Trump Administration didn’t feel like was very necessary,” he said.

But in terms of reducing friction, the dialogue matters, he said. There is a possibility that the U.S. re-enters the Trans Pacific Partnership, which would also add benefits to the middle markets as well as agricultural industry.

He thinks the China tensions will remain.

“You can start a trade war overnight with a tariff, but the ability to extricate yourself from a trade war is much more challenging and takes a much longer term," he said.

“So I would not look at the Biden Administration coming in and saying we are going to see an end to some of the tariffs or see a new negotiation with China beyond what’s already in place."

He foresees better days ahead for soybeans and some possible price increases for agriculture overall.

“But the tensions will remain,” he said, noting bipartisan support for attacking intellectual property theft and technology theft, “all those issues that led to the imposition of tariffs,” beyond just running a trade deficit with China" have continued support.