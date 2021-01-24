Quad-City International Airport surviving difficult year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One reason for that, Johnston said, is John Deere and other companies in this area are considered essential, and their workers kept working.

But so is online shopping.

“It just goes to show the importance of what online orders have done, of taking more things online. A lot of the businesses we work with that make it free,” she said. “We did not see the decline because it became more important than ever to be shipping goods across the U.S.”

December shipping was up 21% over December 2019.

Overall, 2020 wasn’t a good year for the airport, but it is stable and some might say, ready for takeoff — in terms of a rebound.

“I think that’s fair,” Johnston said. “We will have to take a different look when we are starting a pathway to recovery.”

With people working at home and some colleges already cancelling spring break, the near future will be different compared with the past, she said.

“It will be an interesting year to see how each month plays out and what that looks like in terms of recovery," Johnston said. "But we are feeling good heading into it."