The Regional Development Authority Board on Thursday awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to Quad-City area organizations.
The RDA is distributing the 50 grants, totaling $1,207,453, across nonprofit, civic and governmental organizations, for projects related to economic development, arts, culture, education and human services.
"The RDA Board also reserved dollars to respond quickly to flood relief needs," said Matt Mendenhall, RDA president and CEO, in a news release. "We are participating in current community discussions about what will be needed — in the short term and long term by residents, nonprofits and public spaces."
With the latest spring grant cycle, the RDA has awarded nearly $70 million in grants since 1991, according to the release.
Related to economic development, St. Ambrose University was awarded $40,000 for its Wellness and Recreation Center and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges was awarded $50,000 for its Urban Campus in Davenport.
The RDA awarded more than $490,000 for capital campaign and building improvement projects. Awards include $50,000 for the Downtown Davenport Public Library renovation, $50,000 for WQPT-Public Television's new broadcast tower, plus $50,000 for wetlands development at Nahant Marsh.
A total of $240,000 was awarded to support safety net services, including increasing access to food, housing, mental health care, oral health care and clothing. Bethany for Children & Families was awarded $25,000; Churches United was given $10,000; River Bend Foodbank will receive $51,855; and the Scott County Housing Council will be granted $100,000 over two cycles.
Multi-year grants were awarded to the Figge Art Museum for a sustainability initiative, Q-C Symphony for its Master Works programming, the Bi-State Regional Commission for its 2020 U.S. Census preparation, plus Alternatives for Older Adults to support the development of a more comprehensive regional information and referral system.
The RDA will present information about new grant criteria at public meetings at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 30 at Rhythm City Casino. Officials will discuss changes in how the Regional Development Authority will make grant decisions beginning in spring 2020.
