Ready to light the fuse on 2020: QC retailer sees uptick in fireworks sales

"With more families planning to say goodbye to 2020 and celebrate the welcoming of 2021 at home this year with sparklers and other types of backyard fireworks, safety must be a top priority,” foundation Executive Director Julie L. Heckman said in a news release.

Both the APSEF and Quad-City area police and fire departments are urging families to take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location free of debris and safely distanced from other structures.

"You shouldn’t mix alcohol while engaging in fireworks," Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said.

The APSEF and area police and fire officials, too, encourage families to carefully read and follow all instructions for use of consumer fireworks; follow local laws; be considerate of neighbors with young children and pets and military veterans who may have a hard time with the noise; and keep spectators at a safe distance.

This is the fourth year that Iowans can legally discharge consumer fireworks through Jan. 3 under a change made to state law. However, Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County restrict the use of fireworks to between 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.