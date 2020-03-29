Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hasbrook, Joseph and Maureen, to Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., Lot 14 of Miller subdivision, extension #3, a subdivision of a part of the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the village of Annawan, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $5,000.

Lewis, Michael J. and Kathryn A., to Sheets, Tim A. and Kathleen, 210 W. 11th St. and vacant lot, Kewanee, and 216 W. 11th St., Kewanee; $41,000.

Farmer, Charles L. and Marilyn K. to, Verstraete, Kyle J. and Ashley J., 8 Pleasant View Dr., Annawan; $230,000.

Valdez, Alberto C. Jr. and Sheila L./ Sheffler, Sheila L., to Sullivan, Michael J., 613 Locust St., Andover; $75,000.

Gustafson, Michael, to Wieser, Randy M. and Barbara A., 1000 N. Grace Ave., Kewanee; $26,500.