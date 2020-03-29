Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hasbrook, Joseph and Maureen, to Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., Lot 14 of Miller subdivision, extension #3, a subdivision of a part of the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the village of Annawan, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $5,000.
Lewis, Michael J. and Kathryn A., to Sheets, Tim A. and Kathleen, 210 W. 11th St. and vacant lot, Kewanee, and 216 W. 11th St., Kewanee; $41,000.
Farmer, Charles L. and Marilyn K. to, Verstraete, Kyle J. and Ashley J., 8 Pleasant View Dr., Annawan; $230,000.
Valdez, Alberto C. Jr. and Sheila L./ Sheffler, Sheila L., to Sullivan, Michael J., 613 Locust St., Andover; $75,000.
Gustafson, Michael, to Wieser, Randy M. and Barbara A., 1000 N. Grace Ave., Kewanee; $26,500.
Future Capital, to Nudoor Capital Management, 7 Pine Crest Ct., Colona; $110,000.
J.P. Mortgage Acquisition, to Martin, Ronald and Anna, 722 Monroe St., Kewanee; $21,000.
Moore, Robert Eugene and Janet Lynn, to Storm, Kelly C./ Buresh, Kelly C. and Storm, Tyler, 201 Lake View Ct., Colona; $223,500.
Fillman, Dale K., to Fillman, Keith R., 404 Rock Point Ct., Colona; $255,000.
Haderer, Helen L. and Jeanette, to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 911 Railroad Ave., Kewanee; $19,000.
Johnson, William D., to Gorman, Shelley L., 416 N. College Ave., Geneseo; $108,000.
Sutton, Nancy J., to Johnson, Kevin L. and Lori A., 435 Carlton Dr., Kewanee; $70,500.
Barton, Erin/Barton, Erin Flores; Flores, Erin Barton, to Cole, Jesse J. and Katherine E., 830 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $128,000.
Ator, Donald D., to Larson, James, 105 11th Ave., Orion; $60,000.
Arnold, Dariann L. and Matthew M., to Ward, Merrill Craig, 604 N. Meadow St., Geneseo; $93,000.
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Liebelt, Luellen J. and Costin, Kevin L., 516 N. Center Ave., Galva; $68,500.
Kline, Ian J. and Valerie J., to Cassens, James and Nancy, 403 Richmond Hill Drive, Geneseo; $198,000.
Osborn, Jacob William, to Arnold, Matthew M. and Dariann L., 537 E. Park St., Geneseo; $147,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
DePauwarosa Farms, Illinois City, to L & W Farms, Hollywood, Fla.; 194.65 acres farm land, Illinois City, Drury Township; $1,050,000.
Franklin, Brent A., and Davis, Teresa L., Jefferson, Ga., to Rosales, Edgar, Moline; 910 51st Ave., Moline; $129,900.
Ray, Byron J., Colona, to Bowker, Gary L., East Moline; 3831 4th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.
VandeVoorde, Craig R., Moline, to Schony, Zachary Thomas, Moline; 5330 5th Ave., Moline; $102,500.
Guerrero, Edivan, Moline, to Tiffenback, Kourtney K., Moline; 432 42nd St., Moline; $89,900.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pasion, Arlynne Maneja, Honolulu, Hawaii; 1004 15th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
U.S. Bank Trust, Dallas, Tex., to JPTP, Moline; 2602 29 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $57,500.
Kahling, John and Arlene R., St. Germain, Wis., to Wright, Steven Eugene and Rebekah Lin, Milan; 2914 151st Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $282,000.
Spurgetis, Frank, East Moline, to Spurgetis, Phillip, Moline; 3808 16th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Minnaert, Jerrod R., Geneseo, to United States of America/Natural Resources Conversations Service, Champaign, Ill.; 18215 12th Ave. N., Barstow, 80 acres land/lot; $359,316.
Harding, Linda, Gallatin, Tenn., to Peters, Michael R., East Moline; 2206 7 1/2 St. Ct., East Moline; $89,000.
Taylor, Justin and Katie, Moline, to Brautigam, Sara, Moline; 4302 16th Ave., Moline; $102,000.
O'Dell, Joshua D. and Ashley M., Milan, to Clower, Michael and Samantha, East Moline; 651 34th Ave., East Moline; $121,000.
Mauritzson, Mildred A., trust, McHenry, Ill., to Bloomfield, Brian, Port Byron; 3628 191st St. N., Port Bryon; $256,000.
Ramos, David and Jeannette, Colona, to Freeman, Nathan and Andrea, Moline; 307 13th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Johnson, Thomas L., trust, Lake Worth, Fla., to Benson, Kimberly, East Moline; 722 51st Ave., East Moline; $79,000.
Hicks, Rose, estate, Matherville, to Schippers, Bryan, Milan; 729 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $87,100.
Larsen, Asbjorn and Christina J., Davenport, to Day, Kirsten, and Chapman, Sean, Rock Island; 3223 29th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $219,500.
Brown, Lori L., executor, Brown, Vicky A., estate, Concord, Calif., to Brown, Leslie A., Moline; 2918 12th Ave., Moline; $140,000.
Marsh, Patricia A., estate, Milan, to Byrd, Sean, Moline; 808 27th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Aldrich Properties, East Moline, to Lundeen, Keith S. and Mary R., East Moline; 920 38th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Williams, Alan and Aimee, Holland, Mich., to Teresio, John and Kabura Madelena, Rock Island; 1820 22nd St., Rock Island; $112,500.
Francis Properties, Tipton, Iowa, to Larssen, Bric, Port Byron; 3530 214th St. N., Port Byron; $310,000.
Mecagni, Neil R. and Renee A., Monmouth, to Anderson, Aaron J., and Brown, Kristin, Reynolds; 512 N. Bush St., Reynolds; $130,000.
Alexander, Margaret M., trust, South Beloit, Ill., to Perez, Marlen C., Moline; 4726 20th Ave., Moline; $126,000.
Reed, Bradley A., Milan, to Roman, Nicholas, Cordova; 504 Main Ave., Cordova; $48,500.
Lofquist, Samuel G., Naples, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1600 14th St., Rock Island; $62,000.
VanGilder, Curtis W. and Dana, Newton, Iowa, to Winwright, living trust, Port Byron; 1519 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $190,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 2433 13th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Parsons, Joseph K., Bettendorf, to Dailey, Andrew J., Moline; 2512 12th St., Moline; $135,500.
Howard, Timothy L., Moline, to Chan, Jinquan, Rock Island; 3449 15th St., Rock Island; $161,000.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Carlson, Steven A., and Rebecca E., trust, Hampton, land/lot; $9,000.
Alicic, Adil and Fatima, Moline, to Mooussa, Hamid, Moline; 3803 11th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
McCollum, Jeannette D., co-executor, Kennedy, Delona J., estate, Milan, to Halsall, H. Linda; Rock Island; $136,500.
Harmening, Dorothy J., East Moline, to Hernandez, Jorge, East Moline; 525 18th Ave., East Moline; $79,999.
Swanson, David D. and Sandra D., Moline, to Dexter, Gary L. and Patricia C., Moline; unimproved land, residence, Moline; $18,000.
York, Derek, Lavista, Neb., to Bird, Sarah, Illinois City; 26717 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $168,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Gerson, Garcia, Silvis; 1600 2nd Ave., Silvis; $37,000.
Vanderbeke, Marc Joseph; Vanderbeke, Sybil Anne, and Weinert, Susan Mary, East Moline, to Gunneman, Collin J. and Adriana, East Moline; 1324 23rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $120,000.
Miller, George J., Moline, to Baraks, Nedra, Moline; 3014 55th St. Dr., Moline; $165,000.
Walker, Nancy C., Moline, to Strang, Brandon, Rock Island; 4412 39th Ave., Rock Island; $155,500.
Puckett, Terry B. and Mandy, East Moline, to Bowers, Nathan B., and Moore-Bowers, Lexie A., Moline; 2221 7th St., Moline; $115,000.
Lee, Kathleen A., Tuscan, Ariz., to Huettman Jr., Packy A., Revocable Trust, Davenport; vacant land, Main St., Hillsdale; $150,000.
Moline Community Development, Moline, to Gomez, Juan Carlos, East Moline; 1311 3rd St. A., Moline; $8,000.
Eldridge, Cody, Taylor Ridge, to Stevens, Kirk, East Moline; 609 Island Ave., East Moline; $100,000.
Sellers, Melissa A., Moline, to Deras Jr., Efrain I, Moline; 5103 21st Ave., Moline; $139,900.
OHP 5, Davenport, to Jones, Richard A., Moline; 1738 11th Ave., Moline; $15,000.
Floyd, William C., trust, Rock Island, to Puckett, Terry and Mandy, East Moline; 529 48th Ave., East Moline; $195,000.
Simpson, Barbara J., estate, Davenport, to Kessler, Cheri, Moline; 420 51st St., Moline; $97,000.
TAB Realty Investments, Las Vegas, Nev., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1108 12th St., Moline; $80,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kingdom Ground Realty, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1003 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kingdom Ground Realty, Las Vegas, Nev.;1108 12th St., Moline; $95,000.
Dhooge, Larry, Cordova, to Milefchick, Kyle, Hampton; 111 2nd Ave., Hampton; $125,000.
Bernklau, Nate, Chicago, C/O Sulzer, Shopiro and Patel, to Fisher, Toby, Moline; $367,000.
Hy-Vee, West Des Moines, (Iowa Corporation) to Autozone Parts, Memphis, Tenn. (Nevada Corporation; 235 W. 10th Ave., Milan, land/lot; $425,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Satterly, Heath, Rock Island; 2017 36th St., Rock Island; $95,849.
Vroman, Kevin and Trina, Port Byron, to Arkebauer, Kayla R., Silvis; 128 Cliff Ct., Carbon Cliff; $145,000.
Huenergardt, Charles M. and MaryJane A., Grass Valley, Ill.; 3324 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $105,000.
Wallarab, Dean E. and Lois, Blue Grass, to Brewer, Jeremy Lee, Rock Island; 34 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $169,900.
Blunt, Phillip and Juliann M., East Moline, to Geerts, Roger J. and Lynn M., East Moline; 509 45th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Hergert, Andrea, Orion, to Kincaid, Debra, Carbon Cliff; 304 Lily Ave., Carbon Cliff; $82,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Wallner, Harry Roy and Maureen, Moline; 3534 56th St. Place, Moline; $159,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Cross, Robert J., Austin, Tex.; 1322 & 1322 1/2 Morton Dr., East Moline; $138,000.
Kinetic Redevelopment, Des Moines, to Gorsline, Michael L., Davenport; 1606 15th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Motzer, Michael A. and Shawn, Hillsdale, to Henderson, David R. and Melody A., Cordova; 910 3rd St., Cordova; $272,100.
ED Holdings, Bettendorf, to Meyers, Rachel M., Moline; 2422 32nd St., Moline; $91,000.
Lovejoy, Stephen, Bettendorf, to Lovejoy, Jennifer, Moline; 1407 18th Ave., Moline; $39,000.
English, Yvette, Brighton, Colo., to Kaha, Jeremiah, Moline; 709 3rd St. A., Moline; $93,000.
Maess, George and Sandra, Milan, to Olver, Randy, Rock Island; 8413 10th St. W., Rock Island; $61,000.
Stang, Brandon, and Cardoso, Victor, Rock Island, to Israel, Jessica, Rock Island; 2539 21st Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Pippenger, Joan, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1504 25th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
Olson, Nancy L., Rock Island, to Schoch, Randall P.. and Sonja L., Milan; 915 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $15,827.
Luther, John, Glendora, Calif., to Bohlander, John, Moline; 5325 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $119,900.
Requet, Edward L., Eden Prairie, Minn., to Curry-Out, Moline; 3000 14th Ave. & 1401 30th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Mueller, Kevin J., East Moline, to Flinn, Adam T., East Moline; 3109 Archer Dr., East Moline; $134,900.
Jaster, John, Sun City West, Ariz., to Sullivan, Patrick, Rock Island; 1521 40th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $180,000.
Wilson, Benjamin C., Hampton, to Natarajan, Aishwarya, and Murali, Agastheesh, Silvis; 2217 8th St., Silvis; $124,900.
Hoppe, Dennis L., Coal Valley, to Wright, Randall T., and, Magerkurth, Susan B., Coal Valley; 1303 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $217,900.
Voyage Real Estate Investor, Davenport, to Gomez, Omar, Silvis; 2310 8th St., Silvis; $106,500.
Schott, Steven and Anna, Moline, to Boutelle, Robert and Nancy, Blue Grass; 3637 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $94,000.
McGill, Jacqueline J., trust, Rock Island, to Koczera, Jolene, Moline; 1916 2nd St., Moline; $101,000.
Albino, Leticia, Moline, to Raya, Eric, Moline; 2207 18th St., C, Moline; $80,000.
Angusich, Joshua and Julie, East Moline, to Hayes, Christopher, Rock Island; 2330 40th St. Ct., Rock Island; $154,000.
Drayton, Andrew T., LeClaire, to Niyonsaba, Annociata; and Birikunzira, Yusia, Rock Island; 1031 21st St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Pitz, Arthur H. and Suzanne E., trust, Elmhurst, Ill., to Schott, Steven D. and Anna M., Moline; 1116 10th St., Moline; $197,500.
Farrar, Thomas and Patricia, Arbor Vitae, Wis., to Schwigen, Cole and Kayla, Sherrard; 2009 176th Ave., Sherrard; $595,000.
Boswell Holdings, Aledo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1228 11th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Callender, Allen K., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 943 22nd St., Rock Island; $39,000.
Townsell, John, East Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2001 9th St., Rock Island; $43,000.
G&D Rentals, Silvis, to Lamar, Jessica L., Rock Island; 1566 43rd St., Rock Island; $90,500.
Rourk, Trisha, Rock Island, to Khaorkrue, Kristada, Rock Island; 1903 16th St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Bobb, Harold D. and Donna M., Port Byron, to Wilson, Benjamin C. and Jennifer M., Hampton; 213 S. Barrington Dr., Hampton; $355,000.
Van Hook, David Craig, Moline, to Coulter, Hailey, Moline; 5217 11th Ave. B., Moline; $114,000.
Jackson, Todd S. and Laura M., Port Byron, to Motzer, Michael A. and Shawn M., Hillsdale; 31815 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $225,000.
B & B QCA Rentals, Rock Island, to Sandidge-Furrow, Lori, Rock Island; 813 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.
US Bank National Association, Coppell, Tex., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 4827 48th Ave., Moline; $47,500.
Beals, Robin A., living trust, Mt. Vernon, Mo., to Bull, Nicholas and Jennifer, Silvis; 1005 27th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $159,900.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Hall, Kathleen R., East Moline; 1168 45th Ave., East Moline; $64,000.
Ford, Teresa D., Rock Island, to Smock, Lori L., Rock Island; 2635 47th Ave., Rock Island; $38,000.
Roberts, Elex O. and Rosetta, Rock Island, to Beltran-Pina, Jose, and Bravo, Leticia, Rock Island; 1517 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Aaronson, Heather M., East Moline, to Sand, Joseph and Jessica, Rapids City; 1610 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $133,000.
Brown, Barry L. and Sharon, Taylor Ridge, to KDR Rocket Stop, Milan; 13925 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $143,279.
Mohr, Bernice, East Moline, to Hageman, Alysin, East Moline; 1401 17th St., East Moline; $67,000.
Olson, Rosemary P., Davenport, to Schuldt, Pamela, Moline; 7315 34th Ave., Moline; $62,500.
Griffin, Carl, East Moline, to Spellerberg, Todd, East Moline; 388 W. Drive, East Moline; $15,000.
Rumler, Timothy R., executor of Rumler, Mary Lee, estate, Moline, to Landeros, Zenaida, Moline; 1644 19th Ave., Moline; $29,900.
Maddalozzo, Victor, Milan, to Scherschel, Jennifer N., Taylor Ridge; 9800 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $150,000.
Goodell, Kaytlin, Springhill, Fla., to Behr, Joseph and Samantha, Milan; 18701 42nd St. W., Milan; $283,000.
Kenney, Patricia L., Illinois City, to McDonald, Ryan D. and Kristie M., Taylor Ridge; 13022 161st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $253,500.
Stoudt, Kerry M. and Gail A., trust, LeClaire, to Sorensen, Bjarne and Chelsea, Rock Island; 5 Timberline Ct., Rock Island; $400,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 1848 3rd St., Moline; $120,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Benton, Beatrice M., C/O Meers, Sharon B., Milan, to Weiner, David M., trust, Rock Island; 104 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $55,000.
Sanchez Jr., Jose M., Temecula, Calif., to Larson, Natasha, Rock Island; 4415 28th Ave., Rock Island; $124,500.
Ferretti, Michele Harold, and Mary Ann, trust, Silvis, to Albritton, Jeremy S., Port Byron; 704 Shepherd St., Port Byron; $159,500.
Kerker, Beverly A., estate, Eldridge, to Ruggles, Bradley B. and Kristine L., Rock Island; 3418 20th St. Ct., Rock Island; $175,500.
Spurgetis, Mary, estate, Rock Island, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2032 21st St., Rock Island; $57,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Willemarck, Bruce, East Moline; 5504 19th Ave., Moline; $202,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1821 27th Ave., East Moline; $20,033.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1817 27th Ave., East Moline; $20,033.
Truitt, Joseph and Bettie, Naples, Fla., to VanOpdorp, Terrie, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 10C, East Moline; $126,000.
