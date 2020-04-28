Renovations come to Quad-City bars temporarily closed due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bars throughout the Quad-Cities had their doors shut more than a month ago as a mitigation effort to combat COVID-19. Some continue to operate with carryout and delivery food orders, but others are closed until public health officials allow bars to begin operating again in some fashion.

While some parts of Iowa are set to reopen May 1, alcohol-only establishments will remain shut until May 15 in Scott and Muscatine counties.

Bars in the area have taken the downtime, and lack of people inside of their establishments, to address improvements to the physical bars, furniture and kitchens, among other upgrades in recent weeks.

For Mayne St. Pub-N-Grub, 202 W. Mayne St. in Blue Grass, its old bar was cut up and taken out to a patio area while a new bar has been installed. The wood floor has been sanded; the kitchen is getting a new pizza oven and a new fryer.

“You can’t close a bar, so this was the perfect time to do these upgrades,” said Jamie Pick, a bartender and server who is among the staff working a few days a week on the work.

Half of the 10 employees haven’t been able to secure unemployment, so being able to come in for a few days each week to work on the bar improvements is a way to make money while bars remained shuttered because of COVID-19.