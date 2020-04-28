Renovations come to Quad-City bars temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Bars throughout the Quad-Cities had their doors shut more than a month ago as a mitigation effort to combat COVID-19. Some continue to operate with carryout and delivery food orders, but others are closed until public health officials allow bars to begin operating again in some fashion.
While some parts of Iowa are set to reopen May 1, alcohol-only establishments will remain shut until May 15 in Scott and Muscatine counties.
Bars in the area have taken the downtime, and lack of people inside of their establishments, to address improvements to the physical bars, furniture and kitchens, among other upgrades in recent weeks.
For Mayne St. Pub-N-Grub, 202 W. Mayne St. in Blue Grass, its old bar was cut up and taken out to a patio area while a new bar has been installed. The wood floor has been sanded; the kitchen is getting a new pizza oven and a new fryer.
“You can’t close a bar, so this was the perfect time to do these upgrades,” said Jamie Pick, a bartender and server who is among the staff working a few days a week on the work.
Half of the 10 employees haven’t been able to secure unemployment, so being able to come in for a few days each week to work on the bar improvements is a way to make money while bars remained shuttered because of COVID-19.
Unsold food has been taken home by employees or cut up and frozen for future use.
“If any of us need, we take what we need and we’ll pay it back when we reopen,” Pick said.
Owner Amber Haines secured a Small Business Administration loan to pay for the bar renovations, and a local anonymous donor gave the bar a monetary donation, which was split among the 10 workers, Pick said.
The goal is to be able to open on June 1.
“We’re just anxious to serve our customers again. This is a small town so our customers are like family,” Pick said.
Renovations are happening throughout the Quad-Cities.
Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St. in Davenport, has a fresh coat of paint on the outside and renovations inside.
Jack’s Locust Street Tavern, 331 E. Locust St. in Davenport, has undergone a deep cleaning, replaced its front door, painted its back door and railing and remodeled its men’s bathroom.
Bartenders at Mulligan's Valley Pub, 301 W. 1st Ave. in Coal Valley, painted the bar and remodeled the back bar with new TVs and 16 more barstools, amid other upgrades.
The Edge in Rapids City has a new floor and new interior walls as well as additional lighting and new matching planter boxes.
Ashley Billiet Smith, owner of Pub 1848 at 1601 River Drive in Moline, had her staff come in the first two weeks for a deep clean, redoing the bar top and putting new color on the establishment’s walls, among other renovations.
Work had been slated to be finished in time for bars reopening until Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker extended restrictions on bars operating for another month late last week. That means more projects can be tackled.
“This time has given me an opportunity to do things I wouldn’t have been able to do, but it’s nothing anyone could have prepared for,” Smith said.
A positive attitude has remained a constant for Smith, something she said can annoy others. A way to generate revenue has been to raffle beer and/or liquor bottle baskets with other items. Recent raffles have had 190 and 183 entrees, and another one is expected to have 310, as four tickets for $10 can earn a person a chance to win a bottle of tequila.
“I’m really gaining a lot of entries and foot traffic; it’s staying relevant,” she said. The revenue from the raffles is going to Smith’s bartenders who can’t currently work at the Moline bar.
“I would like to see my bar reopened, and it’s a nice way to keep the ties with the customers and they’re showing a sign of appreciation,” she said.
Another element is that Bass Street Chop House, its next door neighbor, announced it would permanently close.
“You never want to be next to an empty business; foot traffic is good for all kinds of business,” she said.
“I don’t think the challenges are going to lessen, by any means. I think only the strong will survive, and the ones who are adaptable and flexible will make it through this ... but if you have zero dollars coming in, it’s going to be beyond difficult to survive.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.