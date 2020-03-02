Sam Allen to retire from Deere & Co.

After 45 years with Deere & Company, Sam Allen will retire May 1.

Allen served as chief executive officer from 2009 to 2019; John May took over as CEO in November 2019. May will succeed Allen as the chairman of Deere’s board of directors, a role Allen held since 2010, a news release said.

“As a result of Sam’s leadership and vision, John Deere has developed a more dynamic business model and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the demographic and technological trends that are defining the future of our business,” May said.

Allen established Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group in 2012 to develop technology, such as precision ag, or the use of technology to more precisely operate with Deere-manufactured machines, which has become a “major factor in our industries,” May said.

Allen began his career with Deere in 1975 as an industrial engineer and, in 2001, joined senior management as senior vice president for human resources and industrial relations. He had two more promotions until ultimately he was selected as president and chief operating officer in June 2009. He became Deere’s ninth CEO in August 2009.