Schnucks permanently closing Bettendorf location Aug. 16

About three months after its pharmacy was closed, Schnucks is now shuttering its Bettendorf grocery location.

According to a news release, the St. Louis-based grocer will permanently close its 858 Middle Road location at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

The 61,000-square-foot Bettendorf location’s 80 employees will receive severance packages if they do not transfer to work at another location. Schnuck's also operates a store in Peoria, Ill.

Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks, said the Bettendorf store “has simply not been profitable.” The store opened in May 2005.

“While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions — as individuals and as a team — will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area.”

