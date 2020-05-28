Silvis mayor says John Deere Classic cancellation is 'unfair'

Silvis mayor Matt Carter thought things over a moment. Then he put his most powerful words together.
“We are living off Cook County’s numbers,” he said of Rock Island County. “For the John Deere Classic to be unable to go on this year, I think is truly unfair. It’s not really looking truth to numbers, upstate versus downstate.
The John Deere Classic's 50th tournament was canceled Wednesday, though the Birdies for Charity program will go on with modifications. Tournament officials said Illinois' reopening rules would only allow for gatherings of up to 50 people by the time the tournament would be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis in mid-July.
“The entire state has to live with Chicago’s numbers when it comes to infection rates and death rates. And we are all suffering because of Chicago’s numbers.
“It’s truly unfortunate. It doesn’t truly reflect what’s going on in the Quad-Cities.”
As of Thursday, Scott and Rock Island counties have had 36 deaths from COVID-19, and 1,339 confirmed cases. Illinois has 115,833 cases statewide and 5,186 deaths.
The Silvis mayor believes it’s a huge psychological blow to the Quad-Cities, too.
“It’s almost like we have washed the whole year away," he said. "As we continue on, it seems like everybody’s life is on hold to a certain extent.
“This is truly unfortunate,” he added. “I know thousands of fans were anticipating that the John Deere Classic would go on, since so many other venues in the Quad-Cities were cancelled this year. Truly unfortunate that we’ll miss it this year.”
Silvis will lose $15,000-25,000, city administrator, Jim Grafton said.
The financial impact is big for the whole Quad-Cities region, Carter said.
“I don’t know if you would just look at sales tax, but it is a huge financial fundraiser for non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities,” Carter said.
While Birdies for Charity will go on, it had a record year last year, raising $13,819,154 for Quad-City charities.
The loss will be in the multi-millions for the entire area, he believes. Last year, the economic impact was assessed at $31.3 million directly on the economy and another $23 million indirectly.
“It’s just multi-million dollars of financial impact,” Carter said. “No doubt about it — jobs and goods and services, as well as the supply chain that supplied food and other materials.
“It’s a huge deduct in many golfers and many (others) … not only Silvis, but other municipalities as well. I mean, it spans all the way to Davenport with the hotels as well.”
“I am disappointed that we are not going to have it," Carter said. I have mixed feelings on it. Yes, people have passed away, people have died. Do I think maybe we are making a little bit more than we should? Yes. In light of the situation. If you read the news article about how many people really passed away in Rock Island County… Pre-existing conditions were the major culprit prior to the passing of many people. And if you took that segment out, the question is would it have been as bad as it appears to be with loss of lives.”
County and state health officials have warned large gatherings could lead to an outbreak of the virus, which has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide. They continue to hammer home a message to stay home if you are sick or have risk factors, keep six feet of distance from others, wash your hands often and to wear a mask when in public.
