Some Quad-City businesses reopening Friday as Iowa loosens COVID-19 restrictions

“You’re generally six-feet apart when you’re shopping at a boutique,” she said.

DeFauw was able to obtain Paycheck Protection Program funding through the Small Business Administration, which has allowed her to keep workers on her payroll and likely add workers as business opens back up. Without PPP funding, she would have had to lay off her entire staff.

“I really appreciate so much of the local support that’s been out there over the last two months of people wanting to support small business. Whether it’s a restaurant doing curbside pickup or a boutique, I definitely feel the community has rallied with small businesses,” she said.

“I’m honored and very appreciative to be a part of the Quad-Cities and the surrounding area of Geneseo. And I’m very appreciative and hope we can bounce back from this and have a smooth rest of the year.”

While some businesses are reopening Friday, not every business that can start back up will do so on the first day.

“Some of them are going to take their time to reopen,” Rumler said. “People will choose to reopen at their own pace, but I do know a majority of business owners are ready and willing to reopen, and I think that sentiment would be the same for customers and residents.”

He continued, “… we need to be responsible citizens and do our part to make sure we’re not in a position to where we have to shelter-in-place again.”