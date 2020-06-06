Spaced out slots, betting on table tennis. Welcome to Iowa Quad-Cities casinos in the COVID-19 era

Tauna Thomas is finally settling into her new job.
Her first day as a sports book ticket writer at Rhythm City Casino and Resort was cut short back in March. What was expected to be a busy day with March Madness wagering was halted as the Davenport gaming facility voluntarily closed March 16.
That occurred across much of the American casino industry as a way to combat the growing spread of coronavirus, the infection that causes COVID-19.
But Thomas was back to work last week as Iowa has reopened its casinos. She has already had a couple future bets placed on which teams might win the 2021 Super Bowl, but has also had to learn new sports that have attracted bettors as many sports leagues continue to grapple with how to return to play.
So Thomas, like many bettors and/or sports fans, has picked up some knowledge of table tennis and the Korean Baseball League, some of the only live sporting events happening that bettors can place wagers on.
Bettors “look to me for understanding. It’s kind of fun for me” to learn about other sports leagues, she said.
“A lot of our regulars are coming back and we’re happy to see their faces again.”
Thomas, and her co-workers, were all wearing face coverings Friday morning at Rhythm City Casino and Resort. That’s one of several steps Rhythm City has taken since reopening its doors to the public after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed the facilities to reopen June 1.
Rhythm City and its Iowa Quad-Cities counterpart, Isle of Capri in Bettendorf, have reopened. In a statement, Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts which is Isle’s parent company, said he and his team are excited and appreciative to have customers back.
“As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our Number One priority. We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf is known for,” he said.
Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City, has been excited to see customers return.
“It’s so exciting to be back and open the doors and see the smiles on the faces of our customers. It was so much fun for me to be out there and see everyone anxious to get in the doors,” Hyder said.
Restrictions and public health guidance are in effect. For example, table games, such as poker or blackjack, are not yet available.
The Davenport casino was one of the first to voluntarily close back as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the country. Employees continued to be paid for several weeks while the facility was closed and Hyder said some were furloughed. But no positions have been eliminated.
“I’m very happy to report that our company went above and beyond and did such an incredible job of taking care of our employees during this COVID-19 crisis. We were one of the first casinos to voluntarily close, not only did we do that but we continued to carry all of our employees on our payroll as long as we could,” Hyder said.
A security guard stands at the entrance of the gaming floor, keeping tally of how many customers are on the gaming floor. Casinos are allowed to operate at 50% of floor space, so that means a maximum of 498 people. Hyder and casino officials said Friday that the facility had yet to reach the max since reopening.
Mitigation efforts are easy to see. Hand sanitizing stations are dotted around the gaming floor and greets customers as they walk in the doors. Signs, even a digital screen at each slot machine, encourages customers to use hand sanitizers before and after playing a machine and to maintain six feet between other people.
Slot machines in banks of four or six have two machines turned off, a way to keep people apart. Some popular machines have a plastic barrier erected between them to provide that buffer.
Employees will be “constantly” cleaning surfaces and equipment for customers to enjoy them, Hyder said.
“Our local Scott County Health Department has been fantastic in providing us guidance and assistance,” Hyder said.
Table games, such as blackjack and poker, have yet to come back as casino officials continue to work with state officials on a plan to return those games that include shared items, such as betting chips, cards and/or dice. Hyder said 77 workers have yet to return to their table game jobs.
Sports betting continued during the facility closure. Players had to register in-person at one of the state's casinos, and after verifying their identity and age could place bets.
Both Isle of Capri and Rhythm City were closed in April, but wagers made online through both casinos' sports books continued. State data showed $7,550.09 was wagered via Rhythm City's Elite Sportsbook and $59,395.90 at Isle's William Hill in April.
Thomas, working Friday at Rhythm City, expected to see bets come in ahead of some Ultimate Fighting Championship fights. A plastic barrier now rests between any bettors and Thomas, a familiar seen at Quad-City grocers and retail establishments.
There is still the exchange of a printed off ticket showing the wager made, Thomas said she sets it off to the side where the customer can retrieve it.
“I try to keep my distance, a little bit more” now, she said.
