Spaced out slots, betting on table tennis. Welcome to Iowa Quad-Cities casinos in the COVID-19 era

The Davenport casino was one of the first to voluntarily close back as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the country. Employees continued to be paid for several weeks while the facility was closed and Hyder said some were furloughed. But no positions have been eliminated.

“I’m very happy to report that our company went above and beyond and did such an incredible job of taking care of our employees during this COVID-19 crisis. We were one of the first casinos to voluntarily close, not only did we do that but we continued to carry all of our employees on our payroll as long as we could,” Hyder said.

A security guard stands at the entrance of the gaming floor, keeping tally of how many customers are on the gaming floor. Casinos are allowed to operate at 50% of floor space, so that means a maximum of 498 people. Hyder and casino officials said Friday that the facility had yet to reach the max since reopening.

Mitigation efforts are easy to see. Hand sanitizing stations are dotted around the gaming floor and greets customers as they walk in the doors. Signs, even a digital screen at each slot machine, encourages customers to use hand sanitizers before and after playing a machine and to maintain six feet between other people.