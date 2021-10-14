Statement from Deere: Other Deere employees will 'keep our operations running'

Deere & Co. has issued this statement early today.

"The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) has called a strike against Deere & Company, affecting more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.

"John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “We are determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries. We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve.”

"Deere & Company does not currently have an estimate of when employees affected by the strike will resume activities or the timing for completion of negotiations with the UAW."

In a posting on one.deere.com, the company's communication channel, Deere officials said:

"In response to news of the UAW's strike, we have activated our Customer Service Continuation (CSC) Plan. As part of John Deere’s CSC plan, employees and others will be entering our factories daily to keep our operations running. Our immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers, who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction. By supporting our customers, the CSC Plan also protects the livelihoods of others who rely on us, including employees, dealers, suppliers, and communities."

Quad-City Times​

