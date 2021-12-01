Stocks churn as Wall Street's omicron ride keeps jolting

Wall Street has investors on another roller-coaster ride Wednesday, as an early stock market rally lost steam in afternoon trading.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern. It had been 1.9% higher in the early going following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. The afternoon pullback is the latest dizzying move for Wall Street's benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% on Monday and then fall 1.9% on Tuesday.

The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy. Markets were already headed lower Wednesday afternoon when the White House announced that the first case of the omicron variant had been found in the U.S., in a person who recently had returned from South Africa.

“Investors are going to have to get used to the idea that this is not going to be the last variant,” said Liz Young, chief investment strategist at SoFi. “This is likely something that is with us for a while and we have to learn to live with it and manage growth from an investment standpoint.”