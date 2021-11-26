Stocks sink on fears of COVID-19 variant; S&P drops 1.4%

The 27-nation EU proposed the travel suspension to member governments after South Africa said the variant was spreading in its most populous province. Britain banned flights from South Africa and five nearby countries.

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. That was evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.54% from 1.64% on Wednesday. The bond market was closed Thursday in the U.S. for Thanksgiving.

In midday trading, the FTSE in London fell to 7,099.69 and the DAX in Frankfurt lost 3.1% to 15,429.26. The CAC in Paris plunged 3.8% to 6,805.72.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 future lost 1.7% and the futures for the Nasdaq slipped 1%. U.S. markets were closed Thursday and are due to reopen Friday for a shortened trading session.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,564.09 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo declined to 28,751.62. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 2.7% to 24,080.52.